Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim (6) celebrates his winning goal with teammates Travis Konecny (11) and Wayne Simmonds (17) in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Boston. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

BOSTON — Travis Sanheim scored a power-play goal 2:56 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Thursday night to extend their season-best winning streak to six.

Sanheim assisted on Oskar Lindblom’s tying goal with 9:24 left in the third period, then beat Tuukka Rask with a long wrist shot in the final seconds of a power play after Brad Marchand was sent off for tripping.

Claude Giroux also scored for Philadelphia, and Jakub Voracek had two assists. Carter Hart made 23 saves for the resurgent Flyers, who have won seven of eight to improve to 22-23-6 and took the season series against the Bruins 2-1.

David Pastrnak scored both goals for the Bruins. Rask, out with a concussion since Jan. 19, stopped 38 shots in his return. The Bruins lost their third straight.

Travis Konecny, who drew the penalty on Marchand in OT, assisted with Sean Couturier on Sanheim’s winner from the left circle.

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal 3:05 into the game to put the Bruins up 1-0, beating Hart with a one-timer from the left circle off Torey Krug’s pass with 42 seconds remaining on Giroux’s tripping penalty.

Pastrnak reached 30 goals for the third straight season when he tipped in a shot by Bergeron 5:11 into the second, putting Boston up 2-1.

Giroux beat Rask on a breakaway with 44 seconds left in the first to tie it at 1. It was just the eighth shot of the period for the Flyers, who got their offense going in the second period and outshot the Bruins 17-7, then continued to pressure Boston in the third.

Rask stopped Scott Laughton on a penalty shot 6:22 into the third, but the Flyers tied it with 9:24 left on Lindblom’s power-play goal from the slot off a pass from Voracek.

Rask entered the game tied with Cecil “Tiny” Thompson as the winningest goaltender in club history with 252 victories. He was playing in his first game since Jan. 19, when a collision with New York Rangers’ Filip Chytil left him with a concussion in the Bruins’ final game before the All-Star break.

NOTES: Boston RW David Backes played in his 900th NHL game. ... F Joakim Nordstrom returned to the Bruins lineup after missing 10 games with a leg fracture. ... Philadelphia D Shayne Gostisbehere missed his third straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Voracek has assists in six of seven games. ... Hart had 39 saves in a 4-3 win over the Bruins on Jan. 15 in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT:

Flyers: Host Edmonton on Saturday afternoon to open a five-game homestand.

Bruins: At Washington on Sunday afternoon.

