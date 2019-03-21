Ottawa Senators’ Anthony Duclair, right, laughs as he and Vancouver Canucks’ Luke Schenn (2) exchange words after Ottawa’s Jean-Gabriel Pageau checked Vancouver’s Ashton Sautner into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau for one game for boarding Vancouver Canucks defenseman Ashton Sautner.

The incident occurred at 16:23 of the second period of the Canucks’ 7-4 win over Ottawa on Wednesday night.

After the puck skipped over Pageau’s stick in the Vancouver zone, the forward pursued Sautner and hit him through the back into the boards when the defenseman attempted to chip the puck out of the zone.

Pageau received a minor penalty for boarding.

Pageau, who had no previous disciplinary history, will forfeit $16,667 in salary. The suspension ruled him out of Ottawa’s game at Calgary on Thursday night.

