OTTAWA, Ontario — The Ottawa Senators avoided salary arbitration with Mark Stone on Friday, signing the winger to a one-year, $7.35 million, while defenseman Cody Ceci was awarded $4.3 million for the coming season.

Stone’s deal came just as the Senators and the restricted free agent were set to have a hearing to determine the player’s contract.

The 26-year-old from Winnipeg, who can now become an unrestricted free agent next summer, tied for the Senators’ lead with 62 points in just 58 games, finishing with 20 goals and 42 assists.

The Senators and Ceci had their arbitration hearing Wednesday. Ceci, 24, had five goals and 14 assists in 82 games last season.

