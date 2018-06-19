FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators’ Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks in a deal general manager Pierre Dorion hopes will improve team chemistry and character. San Jose acquired Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick from Ottawa for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick. The Senators announced the trade early Tuesday morning, June 19, 2018. (Karl B DeBlaker, File/Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario — The San Jose Sharks acquired Mike Hoffman from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, again paying a bargain price for a scoring winger another team was eager to trade.

Four months after Evander Kane came from Buffalo and worked out well for the Sharks, they picked up Hoffman from Ottawa amid a dispute between him and his girlfriend and Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife. Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Hoffman’s fiancée Monika Caryk, alleging harassment and cyberbullying.

The trade sends Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick to San Jose for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick. Ottawa general manager Pierre Dorion said he hopes the trade strengthens the team “by improving chemistry, leadership and character in the locker room and on the ice.”

“We are confident it is a step in the right direction for the long-term success of this organization,” Dorion said.

This trade shows San Jose GM Doug Wilson isn’t afraid to take on perceived problems to acquire talent.

He got Kane from the Sabres at the trade deadline for young forward Daniel O’Regan, a conditional 2019 first-round pick and a conditional 2020 fourth-round pick. Kane had 14 points in 17 regular-season games with the Sharks and scored four goals in nine playoff games.

Kane had legal run-ins, including a dropped sexual assault charge in 2016. There haven’t been issues in his brief time with the Sharks. The team recently signed the pending free agent to a $49 million, seven-year contract.

The 28-year-old Hoffman has similar upside for the Sharks. He has put up 20-plus goals in each of the past four seasons and is signed for the next two years at a salary-cap hit just under $5.2 million.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.