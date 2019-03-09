St. Louis Blues’ Brayden Schenn (10) scores a goal against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Ben Margot/Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kevin Labanc scored at 3:21 of overtime, Timo Meier had two goals and the San Jose Sharks beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Saturday to take the Western Conference lead.

Labanc scored his 12th goal off assists from Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl.

Meier extended his goals streak to four games with his 25th and 26th to help San Jose win its fourth straight and move a point ahead of the idle Calgary Flames. The Sharks are 13-3-1 in their last 17 games.

Brayden Schenn and Pat Maroon scored for the Blues. St. Louis lost for the third time in five games after going 13-1-1 in its previous 15.

AVALANCHE 3, SABRES 0

DENVER — Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and two assists, Philipp Grubauer stopped 18 shots for his second shutout of the season and playoff-chasing Colorado beat Buffalo.

Mikko Rantanen scored on the power play and Gabriel Bourque added a full-length, empty-net goal for the Avalanche. They were missing captain Gabriel Landeskog with the All-Star forward sidelined four-to-six weeks due to an upper-body injury.

The Sabres dropped their fourth straight on coach Phil Housley’s 55th birthday.

