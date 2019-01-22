The scoreboard’s clock indicated time had expired Tuesday night, but that didn’t account for the tenths of a second remaining when Evander Kane’s shot crossed the goal line for San Jose. The score was suddenly tied and the game was off to overtime, and a Capital One Arena crowd that had so much to celebrate tenths of a second earlier suddenly sobered.

That tiny fraction of time was the difference between the Washington Capitals snapping their five-game losing streak and ultimately falling into a six-game skid. Tomas Hertl won the game for the Sharks in overtime, 7-6, with his third goal of the game, and although the Capitals earned a standings point on a night when captain Alex Ovechkin recorded his third hat trick of the season, concerns over Washington’s recent play are as palpable as ever.

Washington allowed 17 goals, including seven to Nashville and eight to Chicago, in its three games before Tuesday. The Capitals had hoped for a tighter performance defensively against the Sharks, and while Washington was able to keep pace with San Jose on the score sheet for most of the game, the Capitals’ loose play eventually caught up to them.

Ovechkin scored his third goal of the night, and his league-leading 36th of the season, 5:52 in the third period when he smacked in a rebound to give the Capitals’ a 6-4 cushion. But the Sharks chipped away; Hertl scored his second goal on a San Jose power play at 10:02, and Kane’s last-second shot tied it.

At the least, the Capitals looked like themselves offensively with some positive stretches of offensive-zone time. Ovechkin scored his second 5:41 into the second period, a wrister from the top of the left faceoff circle that lifted Washington to a 5-3 lead. That tally loomed especially large after an ill-advised pass from center Evgeny Kuznetsov on the power play led to a three-on-none rush at goaltender Braden Holtby, who was beat by Logan Couture to trim the deficit to one at 14:39.

The previous two days had been filled with meetings, with the Capitals’ concern over their losing skid evident. Sunday afternoon’s 8-5 loss at Chicago prompted the first players’ meeting of the season in the dressing room after the game, and while it was short, one message to come out of it was that Washington needs to move on from its Stanley Cup victory of last year if it hopes to win the prize again this season. Before the start of practice Monday, coaches called another meeting, and the players hit the ice 30 minutes later than scheduled.



Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin had a goal in each period in regulation to push his league-leading goal total to 36. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

“This group isn’t guys yelling,” forward Tom Wilson said Monday. “We’re close; we know how we need to play. We just needed to address it; we needed to talk it out a little bit, get on the same page. . . . We have our system in place. I don’t think we’ve been executing necessarily. It’s not that guys aren’t trying. It’s almost that we’re trying a little bit too hard in certain circumstances. You do something that you’re trying to help, and you just got to trust your teammate to do his job and do your job.”

After all of that, Tuesday’s game couldn’t have started much worse. The Capitals iced the puck seven seconds in, giving the Sharks an offensive-zone faceoff. Joe Pavelski won it, and then defenseman Brent Burns got a shot off from the point, the puck hitting Timo Meier before bouncing to Pavelski, who had a tap-in goal. Just 12 seconds into the game, the Capitals trailed 1-0, and it would’ve been easy for them to get discouraged.

But Sharks defenseman Tim Heed was called for hooking 10:28 into the first period, and while Washington’s power play has struggled of late, it capitalized in just 13 seconds — and it was Ovechkin who came through to steady his team. With the puck bouncing around in the crease, Ovechkin collected a rebound and flipped a shot in to tie the score.

Less than two minutes later, the Capitals got the lead with a rocket from winger Andre Burakovsky, his first goal since Dec. 6. But as has been an unfortunate pattern for Washington this season, that goal was followed by a bad penalty. Forward T.J. Oshie went to the box for tripping Meier in the Capitals’ offensive zone, and Hertl scored on the Sharks’ power play to tie it at 14:27.

From there, the teams kept answering each other’s goals. Oshie scored less than a minute later at 15:19 on a superb feed from Ovechkin — he finished with four points, and Oshie had three — but Kane tied it once more 52 seconds into the second period. Barely two minutes later, Washington’s bench was cheering again, this time for Kuznetsov’s go-ahead goal, but San Jose claimed the night’s final celebration.