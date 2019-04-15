San Jose Sharks’ Joe Thornton (19) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, April 12, 2019, in San Jose, Calif. (Josie Lepe/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — San Jose Sharks center Joe Thornton may face NHL punishment over a hit on the Golden Knights’ Tomas Nosek of a Game 3 loss to Vegas.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety said Monday it would hold a hearing with Thornton over the hit during the second period of Sunday’s Game 3. Vegas won 6-3 and takes a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Thornton was called for an illegal check to the head and defended it after the game. He has a goal and two assists in the series.

