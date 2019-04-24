San Jose Sharks right wing Barclay Goodrow, left, scores a goal past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) during overtime of Game 7 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The Sharks won 5-4. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Barclay Goodrow scored 18:19 into overtime to send San Jose into the second round of the playoffs with a wild 5-4 win in Game 7 on Tuesday night.

The Sharks erased a three-goal deficit by scoring four times on a disputed major penalty in the third period and Vegas tied it in the final minute of regulation. It started at 9:13 of the third after a bloody scene on the ice led to a major penalty on Cody Eakin and sent San Jose captain Joe Pavelski to the locker room dazed.

Logan Couture scord twice, Tomas Hertl had one and then the tiebreaker came from Kevin Labanc, who assisted on the first three goals. The scoring spree in 4:01 against Marc-Andre Fleury sent the fans at the Shark Tank so used to playoff disappointment into delirium. It marked just the second time a team had scored four goals on one major power play in a playoff game.

Martin Jones then appeared ready to seal the win, robbing Mark Stone with a glove save with 3:10 to go. But the Golden Knights didn’t go away and got the equalizer with Fleury pulled in the final minute.

Jonathan Marchessault got a pass from Reilly Smith from behind the net and tied it 4-4 with the latest tying goal in a Game 7 in NHL History.

William Karlsson, Max Pacioretty and Eakin also scored for Vegas, and Fleury finished with 43 saves.

San Jose will face Colorado in the Western Conference semifinals.

BRUINS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 1

BOSTON — Joakim Nordstrom and Sean Kuraly each had a goal and assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 32 shots and Boston beat Toronto in Game 7 again to wrap up their first-round playoff series.

Marcus Johansson added his first goal of the postseason for Boston and Charlie Coyle scored on an empty netter late in the third. Patrice Bergeron also had a late goal.

It was the Bruins’ second straight Game 7 win over the Maples Leafs and third in three playoff matchups between the teams. Boston previously knocked Toronto out of the postseason with Game 7 victories in 2018 and 2013. The Maple Leafs have now lost six straight road Game 7s.

Boston advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals where it will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets, starting with Game 1 at home on Thursday night.

John Tavares had Toronto’s goal on an assist by Tyler Ennis. Frederik Andersen finished with 27saves.

The Maple Leafs’ loss means there are no Canadian teams remaining in the playoffs. Calgary and Winnipeg previously lost their first-round series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.