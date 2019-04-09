Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: San Jose hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Vegas Golden Knights to start the Western Conference first round.

The Sharks are 32-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. San Jose has scored 289 goals and is first in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38.

The Golden Knights are 18-8-3 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the NHL shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. The teams meet Wednesday for the fifth time this season. San Jose and Vegas tied the regular season series 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavelski leads the Sharks with 38 goals and has totaled 64 points. Tomas Hertl has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nate Schmidt leads the Golden Knights with a plus-22 in 61 games played this season. Reilly Smith has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Timo Meier: day to day (wrist).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

