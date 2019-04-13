Winnipeg Jets (47-30-5, second in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: St. Louis leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Blues are 24-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has scored 50 power-play goals, converting on 21.1 percent of chances.

The Jets have gone 22-18-1 away from home. Winnipeg ranks fifth in the NHL shooting 10.6 percent and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.2 shots per game. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Blues won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 assists and has collected 77 points this season. Vladimir Tarasenko has collected five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Andrew Copp leads the Jets with a plus-20 in 69 games played this season. Kyle Connor has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Jets Injuries: Brandon Tanev: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

