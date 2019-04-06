Vancouver Canucks (35-36-10, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-28-9, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Vancouver looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 23-15-2 on their home ice. St. Louis has converted on 20.9 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 49 power-play goals.

The Canucks are 15-20-5 in road games. Vancouver has converted on 16.5 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 20, Vancouver won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 32 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 66 points. David Perron has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Canucks Injuries: Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

