Philadelphia Flyers (37-35-8, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (43-28-9, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Philadelphia aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Blues have gone 22-15-2 in home games. St. Louis has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 20.4 percent of chances.

The Flyers are 18-18-4 in road games. Philadelphia has surrendered 49 power-play goals, stopping 78.8 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Jan. 7, St. Louis won 3-0. Ryan O’Reilly recorded a team-high two assists for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: O’Reilly leads the Blues with 47 assists and has recorded 74 points this season. David Perron has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Blues: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.