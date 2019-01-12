Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner is stopped by Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Louis Domingue (70) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Buffalo N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Stamkos broke a tie with 5:16 remaining in the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning’s 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Ryan Callahan also scored, and Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots. The Lightning have won 18 of their last 20.

Sam Reinhart, Tage Thompson and Marco Scandella scored for Buffalo.

Scandella gave Buffalo a 3-2 lead at 5:54 of the third, chipping home a pass from Jason Pominville from close range. Just 23 seconds later, the Lightning took advantage of a bad giveaway by Sabres defenseman Lawrence Pilut, and Stamkos found Kucherov for his 22nd goal of the season.

Stamkos then put Tampa Bay ahead for good late, taking a drop pass from Kucherov and firing a hard shot to Ullmark’s blocker side.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CAPITALS 1, OT

WASHINGTON — Cam Atkinson scored his 25th goal of the season, Artemi Panarin connected in overtime and Columbus beat Washington after the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals lost All-Star goaltender Braden Holtby to an eye injury.

Panarin scored in overtime for the second straight game.

Holtby took a stick to the left eye from Atkinson through his mask in the second period. He left the game, giving way to backup Pheonix Copley, and the team said Holtby was still being evaluated.

Blue Jackets goalie Joonas Korpisalo stopped 32 shots in his second consecutive start in place of Sergei Bobrovsky, who backed up after being scratched Thursday for disciplinary reasons. Coach John Tortorella did not commit to starting Bobrovsky in the second half of his team’s back-to-back this weekend.

After Atkinson beat Holtby a minute into the game on a breakaway, Columbus was cruising toward a regulation victory until Evgeny Kuznetsov tied it with 1:06 left. The 6-on-5 goal was Kuznetsov’s first in 18 games dating to Dec. 2.

But Panarin snapped Washington’s winning streak at four games and gave the Blue Jackets back-to-back wins with a power-play goal 3:30 into overtime.

BRUINS 3, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO — David Pastrnak scored a tie late in the second period and Boston beat Toronto.

Sean Kuraly had a goal and two assists, David Krecji also scored, and Tuukka Rask made 30 saves. Boston won the season series 3-1 and moved within two points of Toronto for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Mitch Marner and Andreas Johnsson scored for Toronto.

RANGERS 2, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK — Mats Zuccarello scored late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Islanders for their first victory at Barclays Center.

Zuccarello redirected the winner with his skate from in front of the net for his fifth goal of the season. Filip Chytil also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves to help the Rangers win in Brooklyn for the first time since the Islanders began playing home games there in 2015.

The Islanders had been 13-2-0 in the teams’ previous 15 meetings overall.

The game completed a home-and-home series that began Thursday night with the Islanders’ 4-3 victory at Madison Square Garden. It also marked the final meeting between the Big Apple rivals this season, with each team winning two games.

Anthon Beauvillier scored for the Islanders.

DEVILS 3, FLYERS 2

NEWARK, N.J. — Rookie Mackenzie Blackwood made 32 saves in his return from an injury, helping New Jersey beat Philadelphia.

Damon Severson, Nico Hischier and Miles Wood scored for New Jersey. The Devils won for the second time in six games and handed the Flyers their ninth loss in 10 games.

James Van Riemsdyk and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia.

CANADIENS 3, AVALANCHE 0

MONTREAL — Carey Price stopped 28 shots for his third shutout of the season and 43rd overall to help Montreal beat Colorado.

Brett Kulak, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordie Benn scored in the third period. The Canadiens had lost three of their last four. The Avalanche have lost nine of 10.

