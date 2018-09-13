FRISCO, Texas — Five-time All-Star center Tyler Seguin has signed a $78.8 million, eight-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars that goes through the 2026-27 season.

Stars general manager Jim Nill announced the deal Thursday before the team departed Texas for the start of training camp in Boise, Idaho. Seguin was going into the final season of his contract.

The 26-year-old Seguin spent his first three NHL seasons with Boston, and was member of the Bruins when they won the 2011 Stanley Cup, before being traded to Dallas in the summer of 2013. He scored a career-high 40 goals last season and had 78 points.

Seguin has 505 points (229 goals, 276 assists) in 590 regular-season games. In five playoff appearances, he has 21 points (seven points, 14 assists) in 49 games.

