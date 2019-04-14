Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Dallas; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference first round.

The Stars are 24-14-3 at home. Dallas has allowed 41 power-play goals, killing 82.8 percent of opponent opportunities.

The Predators have gone 22-15-4 away from home. Nashville has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 12.9 percent of chances. The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Predators won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 47 assists and has recorded 80 points this season. Alexander Radulov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with 34 total goals and has totaled 48 points. Filip Forsberg has 4 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Predators Injuries: Brian Boyle: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

