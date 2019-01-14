Anaheim Ducks’ Carter Rowney (24) and Andrew Cogliano (7) celebrate after Cogliano scored against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Trevor Hagan/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

FRISCO, Texas — The Stars have acquired Andrew Cogliano from the Anaheim Ducks for Devin Shore in a trade that gives Dallas more experience at forward.

The 31-year-old Cogliano has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 46 games this season. The durable 12-year veteran is among the NHL leaders with 19 short-handed goals since entering the NHL in 2007-08.

Cogliano has missed just two of 914 games in his career. Both were because of a suspension last January. Cogliano has 379 career points, with 159 goals and 379 assists.

The 24-year-old Shore has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 42 games. He has 82 points (29 goals, 53 assists) in 209 games over parts of four seasons with the Stars.

