Dallas Stars (43-32-7, fourth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Nashville Predators (47-29-6, first in the Central Division during the regular season)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Dallas leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Nashville Predators in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Predators are 27-21-2 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 12.9 percent of chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has converted on 21 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 45 power-play goals. The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with 34 goals, adding 14 assists and recording 48 points. Ryan Johansen has collected 6 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 33 goals, adding 47 assists and totaling 80 points. Alexander Radulov has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

