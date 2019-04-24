Columnist

Washington will always have Alex Ovechkin, loopy with happiness, diving into that fountain in his droopy drawers.

D.C. will always keep its memories of The Save by Braden Holtby in the Stanley Cup finals against Vegas, and T.J. Oshie chugging a brew through his jersey.

Most of all, every Capitals fan, from the newest to the “Suffering Since 1972” crowd, will have those massive, citywide bonding moments, gazing last June at a mall jammed into the distance with rejoicing fans, with the Stanley Cup shining.

What Washington will not have is back-to-back titles. That dream is dead after a crushing — and far too Old Caps — 4-3, double-overtime loss in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs Wednesday night at roaring, then utterly despondent Capital One Arena. The season-slaughtering goal was scored by Brock McGinn at 11:05 of the second overtime period.

Just as the Caps led this series 2-0 after winning Games 1 and 2 at home, they also led Game 7 by two goals — twice. That all came crashing down. The most bitterly symbolic play of the night was a goal by the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho. Not only was the goal shorthanded, but Holtby had his glove on Aho’s first shot attempt, but the puck rebounded away — straight back to Aho, who fired again and scored.

Instead of a doubt-free offseason of celebration, the Caps will face months of hard questioning, from within and outside, after blowing a two-game series lead for the 11th time in team history.

For months, on holes No. 1 through 18 everywhere, they will be asked how their franchise record in Game 7s could drop to 5-12, and their mark in Game 7s at home in the Ovechkin era to 2-6? Although the Hurricanes finished with 99 points to the Caps’ 104 in the regular season — not much difference at all — how could a team with the Caps’ pedigree lose to a franchise that hadn’t visited the playoffs in a decade?

Could Barry Trotz have done better? That’s the big, ugly question, covered with warts. The Caps’ title-winning coach of last season — the veteran leader with presence and universal NHL respect who finally led the Caps past their stunning history of failure a year ago — will lead his Islanders to face the Hurricanes in the second round, not the Caps.

From the moment that owner Ted Leonsis made it clear that he wouldn’t open the vault to pay Trotz a market-value contract as a reward for the Caps’ first title in their 44 years, my stomach’s official position was, “Bad karma.”

The Caps didn’t do it. New coach Todd Reirden, a calm, smart pro’s pro, but also a rookie in stark juxtaposition to Trotz’s 20 years as head man behind an NHL bench, will be under a microscope.

This game played out as a battle matching the skills and artistry of the Capitals — especially their biggest stars, including Ovechkin, Tom Wilson and Evgeny Kuznetsov — against the disciplined grittiness of the counterpunching Hurricanes, who look for the slightest lapse in focus by their foes to strike back.

The Caps parlayed brilliant plays into leads of 2-0 and 3-1. But the Hurricanes, capitalizing on Capitals lapses as they did throughout this series, refused to give ground, cutting their deficit to 2-1, then 3-2 and finally, creating a new game at 3-3 with 17:04 left in the third period on a goal by Jordan Staal.

Much of this game had a haunting seesaw quality as the Caps frequently showed off their swift skating and deft passing to create exciting chances while the more mundane but inflexibly structured Hurricanes always waited for mistakes or openings.

Early in the third period, Staal broke into the clear on a pass from Jaccob Slavin. In a blink, Holtby was in a jam, and he allowed a far-side goal on a blisteringly precise shot to tie it at 3.

This game’s tense, almost terrifying third period for Caps fans was set up by some of Washington’s best play in this series. On a night when the Capitals knew that their season, and their defense of their Stanley Cup championship, could end in tears, they came out roaring, smacking the upstart Hurricanes right between the eyes with two brilliant goals in the first 6:23.

Sometimes the Capitals are too athletically gifted, technically skillful and creatively capable to perform genuine artistry for their own good. They know how devastatingly, demoralizingly beautiful they can be at their best.

But in the grinding goalmouth scrums in the playoffs, with defenders risking their dentures to dive in front of slap shots, the more elegant team can become the beaten team, as the Caps of the past dozen years have learned.

In fact, the late-game drama in this Game 7 was like a reprise of previous Caps themes — would their dazzling skill players be sufficient in the playoffs, when goals are harder to score and grimy point-blank tallies and unexpected breaks sometimes lead to winners?

In the first period, Capitals art won — big.

You’re supposed to play hockey, especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with your clothes on — jersey, pads, helmet, skates, the whole deal. But nobody told Andre Burakovsky and Ovechkin. They undressed half of the Hurricanes in those early minutes.

Burakovsky’s goal, just 2:13 into the contest, was an unassisted jewel that came at the end of a furious shift by the young Swede in which he won board battles and looked to check any Hurricane within his reach.

After battling the puck away from Brett Pesce on the boards, Burakovsky calmly closed ground on goalie Petr Mrazek. Along the way, he faked defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk off his skates and into a heap a few steps in front of the goal. Isolated 15 feet in front of the cage, Burakovsky flicked a top-shelf wrister that gave the Caps a rousing 1-0 start.

Ovechkin’s play less than five minutes later — assisting on an almost-easy goal for Wilson for a 2-0 lead — was so sudden and so unique to the Great Eight’s skill set that, even in this era when you can watch the GIF on Twitter over and over again, you still finally mutter, “I can’t believe he did that.”

First, Ovechkin poked the puck away from his personal pigeon in this series, defenseman Dougie Hamilton, in the neutral zone. Then Ovechkin beat, and totally faked out Slavin, who fell to the ice. Finally, Ovechkin convinced Mrazek, at least for an instant, that he would shoot. After drawing to goalie to his left, Ovechkin fed Wilson, flying up the left side, for a near layup.

As this game wound down to its decisive minutes, the crowd alternated between bursts of enthusiastic cheering and periods of prolonged agony as they held their collective breath to discover whether their Stanley Cup champions would advance to meet the Islanders, and their old coach Trotz, or crash into disaster.

It would be the latter.