Ovechkin, who has the most points in team history with 1,246, scored the Capitals' first goal on a drop pass from Backstrom, the type of play the linemates have connected on countless times. Multiple hugs in the corner ensued, the type of celebration the pair has completed countless times as the duo led the league-leading Capitals to their 16 road victory.

Ovechkin's goal tied the game with 1:35 left in the first period, the last time the Capitals (25-6-5) trailed in the contest. Backstrom's first goal came 70 seconds later, off a deflection in front.

With his 23rd career four-point night, Backstrom's numbers total 239 goals and 661 assists (255 of which have come on Ovechkin goals). He also became the first player from the 2006 NHL draft class to reach the 900-point mark and the seventh Swedish-born player in NHL history.

Washington improved to 25-6-5 and bounced back after its 3-0 shutout loss Monday to Columbus.

The Devils tied the game at 2 at the 4:15 mark in the second period after Blake Coleman capitalized on a two-on-one rush, and it looked like it would stay even into the second intermission. Backstrom, however, had a say in that, breaking the tie with an assist from Ovechkin in a four-on-four situation.

Ovechkin has assisted on 99 of Backstrom's 239 career goals.

The Capitals pulled away in the third period behind a pair of blue line goals and a tally from their third line.

Defenseman John Carlson scored only 42 seconds into the third during another four-on-four situation, with Garnet Hathaway and Miles Wood assessed matching minor penalties for roughing late in the second period. Carlson had a two-point night of his own with his goal and assist on Backstrom's game-winner. Carlson has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) through 36 games.

Jonas Siegenthaler then scored with a snipe in the top corner at 6:53 to push the lead to 5-2. It was Siegenthaler's second career goal. Richard Panik finished off the scoring with 4:27 remaining, his third of the season.

The strong finish glossed over one of the few recurring issues for the Capitals — a willingness to take minor penalties. They took two in the opening 20 minutes, with the first proving most costly. Siegenthaler was called for hooking only 2:50 into the period and Kyle Palmieri scored off a redirect in front.

The Capitals entered Friday fourth in the league in minor penalties. Despite allowing in the early special teams goal, Washington's penalty kill (ranked sixth in the NHL) denied New Jersey's 29th-ranked power play for the rest of the night.

