It was a familiar sight: Center Nicklas Backstrom dishing the puck to Ovechkin on a two-on-one, and they capped the play with an embrace typical of the organization’s longest-tenured players. On the play, which gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead just 10 seconds after Calgary had tied it, Ovechkin tallied his 665th career goal; he is three behind Luc Robitaille for 12th in NHL history. And Backstrom passed Daniel Sedin for the fifth-most assists (649) by a Swedish-born player.

During a game in which the Capitals looked out of sync in the offensive zone early on, their stars ultimately delivered. Ovechkin extended his point streak to eight games, and his assist on defenseman John Carlson’s goal 35 seconds into the second period broke a scoreless battle. Carlson also extended his point streak to eight games, which matches a career high. He added an empty-netter with 1:45 remaining before the Flames got one back with 15 seconds to go.

Carlson has 20 points, which leads the NHL. He is the fourth defenseman in league history to record 20-plus points in October — and the Capitals have three games left in the month.

Braden Holtby made 32 saves as the Capitals (7-2-2) stretched their winning streak to four games. They’re perfect through two games of a five-game road trip, with visits to Edmonton on Thursday and Vancouver on Friday.

Carlson’s second-period tally was the first of a flurry of scoring chances. Chandler Stephenson scored his first goal of the season a little over two minutes later to give the Capitals a 2-0 advantage. The goal came off a mishandled puck by Talbot; from behind the cage, Stephenson banked it into the net off defenseman Rasmus Andersson’s skate.

But Calgary answered with back-to-back goals to tie it — by Elias Lindholm at 3:19 on a power play and Austin Czarnik at 16:25. Ovechkin’s tally moments later put the Capitals ahead for good, and Tom Wilson gave the Capitals some breathing room with a goal with 7:26 left in the game.

Tuesday’s game also marked the return of forward Garnet Hathaway to Calgary after he signed a four-year, $6 million deal with the Capitals in July. Early on, Hathaway has been a solid fit for Washington, bringing his aggressive, physical style to a team in search of it. After scoring 11 goals and tallying eight assists with Calgary last season, Hathaway has two goals and three assists for the Capitals through 11 games. In 175 games with Calgary over four seasons, he tallied 16 goals and 24 assists.

While Hathaway didn’t find the scoresheet Tuesday, he contributed to a strong effort defensively. In his third game back after tearing his hamstring in March, Michal Kempny was back on the top defense pairing with Carlson. Kempny said before the game that he felt comfortable on the ice but was still working out some kinks after being away for so long.

“There are some things that you kind of have to get used to it again,” he said. “When you play more and more games, it is going to get better.”

