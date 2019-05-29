St. Louis Blues’ Pat Maroon (7) and Boston Bruins’ David Backes (42) tangle during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)

BOSTON — The Latest from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins (all times Eastern):

8:30 p.m.

Boston has grabbed an early 1-0 lead in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against St. Louis.

The Bruins cashed in a power-play opportunity. Another penalty on the undisciplined Blues —goaltender interference on Sammy Blais — paved the way for a goal by Charlie Coyle 3:55 into the game and 49 seconds into the power play.

The Blues took five penalties in losing Game 1.

8:22 p.m.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final is underway. Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is content to go power vs. power with the St. Louis Blues.

Blues coach Craig Berube started his first line of Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko and top defensive pairing of Joel Edmundson and Alex Pietrangelo.

Cassidy countered with Boston’s first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak and defensemen Zdeno Chara and Charlie McAvoy.

The Bruins are hoping to take a 2-0 lead to St. Louis for Game 3 on Saturday night.

8 p.m.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the surprise pregame flag bearer prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

There had been buzz throughout the day at TD Garden that a member of the Super Bowl champion Patriots would fire up the crowd before the Boston Bruins look to take a 2-0 series lead on the St. Louis Blues.

Members of the 2011 Stanley Cup winning Bruins had the honor in Game 1.

7:50 p.m.

Robby Fabbri looks to be in the St. Louis Blues’ lineup for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Boston.

Fabbri took line rushes in warmups with Pat Maroon and Tyler Bozak in the spot previously filled by Robert Thomas, who’s out with an undisclosed injury.

Fabbri hasn’t played since May 3. St. Louis coach Craig Berube said he decided to take Thomas out of the lineup because he is banged up and his absence was not related to the open-ice hit he took from Torey Krug in a Game 1 loss Monday.

The Bruins look to have the same lineup from the opener.

3 p.m.

The St. Louis Blues will be without injured forward Robert Thomas in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins.

Thomas has been dealing with an undisclosed injury and not participating in most practices and morning skates. Coach Craig Berube says Thomas has been banged up and his absence is not related to the open-ice hit he took from Torey Krug in a Game 1 loss Monday.

Berube said he decided to take Thomas out of the lineup because he is banged up. It could mean Robby Fabbri will see his first game action since Game 5 of the second round against Dallas on May 3.

Blues defenseman Vince Dunn will miss his fifth consecutive game after taking a puck to the face on shot from San Jose’s Brenden Dillon in the Western Conference final.

