FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) stands during the National Anthem before an NHL hockey game against his former team, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in Pittsburgh. After carrying the Vegas Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final with a .947 save percentage totally indicative of his superhuman play, Marc-Andre Fleury has allowed 16 goals on 103 shots against the Washington Capitals _ an .845 mark. Fleury’s crash back down to earth is partially his fault but also a product of the Golden Knights almost totally falling apart in front of him, a problem that must be fixed in Game 5 if they hope to keep their season alive. (Gene J. Puskar, File/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest from Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Hundreds of fans braved 97-degree heat and assembled again in the plaza directly outside T-Mobile Arena several hours before Vegas hosted Washington in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

As game time approached, the crowd got larger as it swelled with fans without tickets. A majority of the crowd was wearing Golden Knights garb, but the sea of people included a large portion of red-clad Washington Capitals fans occasionally chanting “We want the Cup!”

The Caps have a 3-1 series lead and are trying to clinch their first championship in 43 NHL seasons.

___

4:30 p.m.

The Washington Capitals are on the brink of raising the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

Alex Ovechkin and his Caps are taking the ice for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-1 series lead after three consecutive victories over the Vegas Golden Knights.

While past Washington teams have a long history of struggles in closeout games, these Caps have won all three of their potential closeout games. If they can do it again, the Caps will clinch the first championship in 43 NHL seasons for a franchise that began play in 1974.

The Knights have never lost four consecutive games in their inaugural season. They won the Final opener, but have been outscored 12-5 since.

___

4:20 p.m.

Willie O’Ree, the first black NHL player, says the player who wins the award named in his honor will have displayed hockey and life skills.

The NHL will give the first Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award later this month in Las Vegas. O’Ree broke the league’s color barrier 60 years ago with the Boston Bruins and overcame blindness in his right eye.

O’Ree spoke ahead of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, where Washington took a 3-1 lead on the road to Las Vegas.

___

More Stanley Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/StanleyCupFinals

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.