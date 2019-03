The Capitals’ bench celebrates their empty-net goal in the final moments — put into the Islanders’ net by one of New York’s players. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

It was a game of questionable calls and lucky bounces, the kind of things that tend to decide playoff games — and for a March matchup, this was pretty close. The Metropolitan Division’s top teams met Friday night, and the last time they had shared Nassau Coliseum was a playoff Game 7 in 2015.

On Friday, the Washington Capitals beat the New York Islanders, 3-1, in Nassau Coliseum to tie them atop the division, but New York has played one fewer game. With Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss pulled for an extra skater late, forward Josh Bailey inadvertently put the puck in his team’s empty net, sealing the result for Washington. T.J. Oshie was credited with the tally at 18:32, capping a three-goal third period.

It took the Capitals more than 43 minutes to get on the board, and it was Jakub Vrana who took advantage by punching a deflected pass past Greiss to tie the score at 1. It was his 19th goal, extending a career season for him.

On the next shift, Islanders captain Anders Lee was called for interference, putting Washington on the power play for the first time. Just 13 seconds in, captain Alex Ovechkin scooped up the rebound of Oshie’s shot, and the puck deflected off a New York stick before taking a high hop over Greiss and into the net for the go-ahead goal.

That was Ovechkin’s league-leading 45th goal of the season. He has 10 career 45-goal campaigns, more than any other player in NHL history. He’s on an eight-game point streak with seven goals and four assists in that span.

The Capitals had allowed the first goal in their three games heading into Friday’s, and they did so again Friday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov made an ill-advised cross-ice pass exiting Washington’s zone, and it was picked off by forward Tom Kuhnhackl, who casually skated toward goalie Braden Holtby and scored on a backhand 2:43 into the game. New York’s Leo Komarov appeared to be offside on the play, but the Capitals didn’t challenge the goal.

That’s because the play was considered a delayed offside, which can’t be challenged. On the zone entry, the puck was indeed across the blue line before Komarov tagged up — and it was on the linesman to blow the play dead at that time — but Kuhnhackl never touched the puck as it went across the line. Komarov then tagged up and made the play onside, making it a good goal. In an intermission interview with MSG Network, Kuhnhackl acknowledged that he thought the play was offside.

The Capitals and Islanders have been side by side in the Metropolitan standings for a while now, and while Washington was expected to be one of the league’s better teams after returning the bulk of its Stanley Cup-winning roster from last season, New York’s rise has been unexpected. That’s a credit to Barry Trotz, coach of the Capitals the previous four seasons before moving to the Islanders’ bench in the offseason. New York has gone from the team that allowed the most goals per game last year to the best defensive team in this one, and while Washington was facing the Islanders’ No. 2 goaltender, Greiss entered with an impressive .928 save percentage with a 2.26 goals against average.

He saved all 19 of the Capitals’ shots through two periods. Washington had been shut out in its previous game against New York, a 2-0 loss Jan. 18 in Capital One Arena, and this game was similarly tight, with both teams struggling to get time and space. Holtby faced just 13 shots through 40 minutes, but two pucks clanged off the pipe behind him. He finished with 20 saves.

It was around this time last season that the Capitals tuned up their defensive play before the playoffs, when their suffocating style became their identity. Coach Todd Reirden said he has been more concerned with the trajectory of his team’s play than monitoring how other teams are faring, but entering Friday, just five points separated Washington and the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were just barely out of postseason position.

The Capitals could use some cushion in the standings, and they didn’t waste an opportunity to get just that.