T.J. Oshie, a threat to score most of the night, pounced on a rebound of a shot off the stick of Nicklas Backstrom. Korpisalo had no chance and the Capitals skated off with a 2-1 win, rallying after entering the third period trailing by a goal.

AD

The victory lifted the Capitals to an NHL-best 27-7-5, earning their first win over the Jackets (17-14-7) in three attempts this season.

The equalizer was a well-executed strike from the third line, with winger Carl Hagelin scoring off a pretty through-the-legs pass from Richard Panik.

AD

Hagelin’s first goal of the season came in fitting fashion only days after the Swede said he was playing street hockey with some neighbors during the holiday break, just taking the time to relax and kill some time on Christmas Eve.

He joked that while he was firing a couple slap shots past the neighborhood kids, he was building up his confidence after going scoreless through the team’s first 38 games. And Friday night, joke or not, Hagelin finally broke through at 6:13 in the third period.

AD

Both teams were without regular starters, Columbus missing three players and the Capitals two (Michal Kempny and Travis Boyd). Kempny (illness) sat for the ninth time this season.

Radko Gudas was a game-time decision after missing morning skate, but ended with more than 11 minutes of ice time. The team called up Christian Djoos to round out its complement of defensemen and he logged nearly 13 minutes of ice time in his season debut.

AD

The Blue Jackets struck first with a strike from fourth-line winger Jakob Lilja midway through the second period, his first NHL goal. The sequence started with Riley Nash making a nice play around a diving Jonas Siegenthaler in the slot. Nash then found Lilja on the right side, who slipped the puck past Ilya Samsonov (21 saves).

AD

The Capitals came to life in the third. It started with a big hit from Tom Wilson on Lilja in the corner. Wilson finished tied with Gudas for a game-high five hits and Lilja was slow to get up from this one. With tempers starting to flare, it carried over in the ensuing shift, with Siegenthaler dropping gloves with Columbus captain Nick Foligno.

It was Siegenthaler’s first NHL fight and both were assessed five minutes for fighting and a minor penalty (Siegenthaler for cross-checking and Foligno for roughing).

AD