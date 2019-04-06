Edmonton Oilers (34-38-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (50-24-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NHL’s best scorers, Johnny Gaudreau and Connor McDavid, meet when Calgary and Edmonton hit the ice at Scotiabank Saddledome. Gaudreau currently ranks seventh in the NHL with 98 points and McDavid is second in the league with 116 points.

The Flames are 29-17-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary leads the NHL with 18 shorthanded goals, led by Mark Jankowski with five.

The Oilers are 20-24-5 in conference play. Edmonton averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 102 total minutes. In their last meeting on Jan. 19, Calgary won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 36 goals and has totaled 98 points. Derek Ryan has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .874 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body), Mark Giordano: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers Injuries: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed), Kyle Brodziak: day to day (undisclosed).

