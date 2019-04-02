Edmonton Oilers (34-36-9, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (36-29-14, fifth in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL’s best scorers, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, meet when Colorado and Edmonton hit the ice at Pepsi Center. MacKinnon is seventh in the NHL with 96 points and McDavid currently ranks second in the league with 115 points.

The Avalanche are 20-19-8 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

The Oilers are 20-22-5 in Western Conference play. Edmonton averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads the team serving 100 total minutes. In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Edmonton won 6-4. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a team-high two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 57 assists and has recorded 96 points this season. Tyson Barrie has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

Avalanche: 6-2-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .946 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.