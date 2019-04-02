Carolina Hurricanes (43-29-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-7, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Carolina in Eastern Conference action.

The Maple Leafs are 23-14-2 at home. Toronto serves 6.2 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Zach Hyman leads them averaging 1.0.

The Hurricanes are 20-16-3 in road games. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.6 shots per game while averaging 2.9 goals. In their last meeting on Dec. 11, Toronto won 4-1. William Nylander recorded a team-high two assists for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 46 goals, adding 41 assists and totaling 87 points. Auston Matthews has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: Jake Muzzin: day to day (illness), Jake Gardiner: day to day (undisclosed), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

