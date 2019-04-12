Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Bruins are 16-10-2 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 23-12-6 on the road. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by John Tavares with 47. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 43 assists and totaling 81 points. Marchand has recorded six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Ron Hainsey leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-30 in 81 games played this season. Tavares has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 4-3-3, averaging 2.7 goals, four assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

