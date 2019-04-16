Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-28-8, third in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Toronto leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the eighth time this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 3-2.

The Maple Leafs are 14-10-4 against the rest of their division. Toronto is fourth in the league averaging six assists per game, led by Mitchell Marner with one.

The Bruins are 20-15-6 in road games. Boston averages 10 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Hainsey leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-30 in 81 games played this season. John Tavares has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 38 goals, adding 43 assists and totaling 81 points. Marchand has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging four goals, seven assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, four assists, two penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Maple Leafs Injuries: None listed.

Bruins Injuries: Marcus Johansson: day to day (illness), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

