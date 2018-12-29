Evgeny Kuznetsov threw his arms up as if it was his goal, because this one was so special that it felt like everyone had just scored. But the actual goal scorer, the first time he’d ever been a goal scorer in the NHL, was quickly mobbed by his teammates. Jakub Vrana wrapped his arms around Madison Bowey’s neck and jumped up and down in glee. Dmitry Orlov repeatedly patted Bowey’s head. The Washington Capitals bench was standing.

It had taken 78 games and roughly 1,060 minutes on the ice for Bowey to score his first NHL goal, a slap shot from the high slot that ultimately became the game-winner. For a second time that night, a puck was snagged as a keepsake and delivered to the bench, where a white piece of tape was wrapped around it and a Sharpie marker noted the date, opponent and occasion. Rookie defenseman Tyler Lewington, playing in just his second NHL game, had scored his first a period earlier.

Those two individual milestones lifted the Capitals to a surprisingly memorable 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Washington entered this game thinned on defense by injuries. It left with a win that was delivered by the two young blue liners who were tasked with making up for those absences. As late-December games against one of the league’s worst teams go, one with two first goals stands out. It’s just the 19th time in NHL history that two defensemen have scored their first goal in the same night.

The Capitals haven’t had their full roster available to them all season, battling injuries throughout the first half of the campaign, and on Saturday night, the team entered the game without three of its initial top-six defensemen. Veteran Brooks Orpik missed his 27th game with a right knee injury, Christian Djoos remains out indefinitely after left thigh surgery last month and Matt Niskanen suffered an undisclosed “upper-body” injury when he crashed into the boards last game.

This was the first game Niskanen has missed, and his absence is arguably the toughest to weather. He has averaged more than 22 minutes a game, playing in all situations and often against the top lines of opponents. It was on Bowey, in his sophomore season, to skate in Niskanen’s usual spot beside Orlov. Washington saw a defenseman with offensive upside when it drafted Bowey in the second round six years ago, but as he navigated the bumps of his first season, he was too tentative, more concerned with not making a mistake than showing off the skating that got him to the NHL. But as he’s felt more comfortable this season, he’s gotten back to the foundations of his game, and a first goal felt closer.

With Bowey playing more minutes against the Senators, Washington was forced to go with an all-rookie third pairing of Jonas Siegenthaler and Lewington that had a combined 12 games of NHL experience, and Lewington in particular had made his debut just a week ago here against the Senators. His family had traveled from Calgary for the occasion, and while that night was memorable, Saturday at Canadian Tire Centre was undoubtedly more so.

He tallied his first NHL point when he passed the puck up the ice on a breakout, finding Kuznetsov, who carried the puck into the offensive zone, zipping it past two Ottawa players and right to the blade of forward Tom Wilson, who easily redirected it. That gave the Capitals an early lead 7:12 into the game, and it marked Wilson’s 11th goal in just his 18th game.

Less than 10 minutes later, center Nicklas Backstrom handed the puck off to Lewington in the high slot, and the rookie skated up to the net before firing a puck past goaltender Marcus Hogberg, screened by captain Alex Ovechkin. Before Ovechkin joined the celebratory huddle on the ice, he picked up the puck Lewington scored with so it could be appropriately saved. The Capitals drafted Lewington in the seventh round of the 2013 draft, and he’d more than paid his dues with three-plus seasons in the American Hockey League before injuries made way for his first NHL call-up earlier this month.

“Lewington, my first few years, it kind of seemed like he was kind of the same kind of player and then this year in training camp, especially in the exhibition games, he looked like he made a huge, huge jump,” Orpik said on Saturday morning.

One thing that hasn’t changed about him is his willingness to drop the gloves. Less than five minutes into the second period, he, Bowey and Wilson were all two-thirds of the way to a Gordie Howe hat trick — a fight, assist and goal all in the same game. Washington hadn’t had one since Troy Brouwer’s in 2011, and 15:36 into the second period, Lewington checked off another first. He fought Ottawa’s Zack Smith to complete the trifecta, the first Capitals defenseman to manage the feat in nearly 28 years.

There was a lot to celebrate on Saturday night, and most notably, it all amounted to a fourth straight win for Washington.