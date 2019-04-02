FILE - In this Sunday, March 24, 2019, file photo, Calgary Inferno’s Brigette Lacquette, left, battles for the puck with Les Canadiennes de Montreal’s Lauriane Rougeau during the second-period action of the Clarkson Cup hockey game in Toronto, Ontario. The Canadian Women’s Hockey League will discontinue operations on May 1, the league announced Sunday, March 31. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (Associated Press)

The National Women’s Hockey League’s board has approved an investment plan to expand into Toronto and Montreal next season.

NWHL spokesman Chris Botta also told The Associated Press on Tuesday the league has received a commitment from the NHL that will make it one of the NWHL’s biggest financial sponsors.

The board decision comes two days after the Canadian National Women’s Hockey League’s ceased operations.

Botta says the NWHL is moving quickly to establish teams in Canada’s two largest cities. Toronto and Montreal would become the NWHL’s first Canadian-based teams and expand the league’s franchises to seven.

The CWHL announced Sunday it was shuttering due to financial issues. The CWHL was a six-team league that included teams in Toronto, Montreal, Boston and China.

