Dallas Stars (41-31-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (33-35-10, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Dallas in Western Conference action.

The Canucks are 18-16-5 at home. Vancouver has given up 46 power-play goals, killing 81 percent of opponent chances.

The Stars are 13-9-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has allowed 40 power-play goals, killing 82.2 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on March 17, Vancouver won 3-2. Tim Schaller scored a team-high two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 65 total points, scoring 27 goals and registering 38 assists. Brock Boeser has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Canucks Injuries: Christopher Tanev: out for season (lower body), Antoine Roussel: out for season (lower body).

Stars Injuries: Justin Dowling: day to day (upper body), Mats Zuccarello: out (broken arm), Ben Bishop: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

