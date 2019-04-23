FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018 file photo, Vegas Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant calls out during the third period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Colorado Avalanche, in Las Vegas. The animosity between Vegas and San Jose has spilled over to the coaches before Game 7. Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant called his counterpart Peter DeBoer a “clown” at the morning skate Tuesday, April 23, 2019 before the decisive game in the first-round series. Gallant was upset that DeBoer had accused him a day earlier of “chirping” from the bench at Sharks players. (David Becker, File/Associated Press)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The animosity between Vegas and San Jose spilled over to the coaches before Game 7.

Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant called his counterpart Peter DeBoer a “clown” at the morning skate before Tuesday’s decisive game in the first-round series. Gallant was upset that DeBoer had accused him a day earlier of “chirping” from the bench at Sharks players.

Gallant said he has only yelled at the officials, accusing Sharks forward Logan Couture of embellishment after he lost two teeth on a high stick by Jonathan Marchessault in Game 5, and at San Jose’s Evander Kane in Game 2 when Kane asked Gallant why he didn’t play Ryan Reeves more in the series.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.