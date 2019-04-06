Vegas Golden Knights (43-31-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (30-42-9, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas takes on Los Angeles in a matchup of Pacific Division teams at Staples Center.

The Kings are 16-21-3 at home. Los Angeles is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging 6.4 points per game. Anze Kopitar leads them with 58 total points.

The Golden Knights are 18-7-3 against the rest of their division. Vegas leads the league recording 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Vegas won 2-0. Brandon Pirri recorded a team-high 2 points for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kopitar leads the Kings with 58 total points, scoring 21 goals and adding 37 assists. Dustin Brown has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: Kurtis MacDermid: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.