San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1.

The Golden Knights have gone 18-8-3 against division opponents. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sharks are 21-16-4 in road games. San Jose is fourth in the league shooting 10.7 percent and averaging 3.5 goals on 33.0 shots per game. The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Marchessault leads the Golden Knights with 59 total points, scoring 25 goals and collecting 34 assists. Reilly Smith has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 83 total points, scoring 16 goals and adding 67 assists. Tomas Hertl has totaled five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

