San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (43-32-7, third in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Vegas leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Golden Knights are 28-19-3 in Western Conference games. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.3 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sharks are 17-8-4 against the rest of their division. San Jose ranks third in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists. The teams meet Tuesday for the eighth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Schmidt leads the Golden Knights with a plus-22 in 61 games played this season. Jon Marchessault has 6 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 total assists and has recorded 83 points. Tomas Hertl has scored six goals over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .871 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).

