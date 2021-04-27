Tuesday was another low-scoring affair between two of the top teams in the East. With the win, the Capitals (32-13-4, 68 points) moved back into first place and stretched their lead to five points over the Islanders (29-15-5, 63), who are in third. Pittsburgh (32-15-3, 67) fell into second place after a 3-1 loss to fourth-place Boston (28-14-6, 62). The Penguins visit Capital One Arena on Thursday and Saturday night.
Washington beat the Islanders, 1-0, in a shootout this past Thursday and followed that up with a 6-3 victory Saturday; both of those games were at Nassau Coliseum. The Capitals, who were without Alex Ovechkin because of a lower-body injury for the second straight game, are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of nine.
Vanecek (18 saves) fended off a few strong pushes from the Islanders, but the Capitals were the better team for 60 minutes. Washington’s penalty killers were 3 for 3, including two crucial kills in the final 10 minutes.
Capitals second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov was the winner in the previous two games against the Islanders. Coach Peter Laviolette said the Russian’s game was “spot on,” but he wanted to give Vanecek a chance Tuesday.
“I think it’s important we continue to play both goaltenders, so I do think there will be some eyes on him as we move down the stretch here . . . [but] I think the playoffs are probably built for multiple goalies in today’s game,” Laviolette said Tuesday morning.
Samsonov has not started three straight games in his NHL career. Neither goaltender has postseason experience.
After he sat out Saturday, Tuesday’s game marked the first time Ovechkin has missed consecutive games while injured since Jan. 21 and 24, 2014. He is officially listed as day-to-day. Laviolette has indicated he does not believe Ovechkin’s injury is a long-term issue.
Sprong, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, has filled Ovechkin’s place on the top line over the past two games, scoring three times. He has 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games.
The Capitals improved to 5-0-1 without Ovechkin in the lineup this season; he missed four games while on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list in January. Washington also finished its season series against the Islanders with a 6-2-0 record.
After Sprong’s early strike, the Capitals maintained control the rest of the way. Ilya Sorokin ended up with 32 saves for New York. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov did not dress; Cory Schneider backed up Sorokin. Varlamov had a shutout but took the loss in the Capitals’ win Thursday.
Washington had a brief scare early in the second period when the Islanders’ Matt Martin hit Michael Raffl from behind and Raffl was slow to get up. He briefly went down the tunnel to the Capitals’ dressing room to get checked out but didn’t miss a shift. Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Martin after the hit; it was their second fight of the season.
Washington was without defenseman Justin Schultz because of a lower-body injury for the third straight game. He participated in his first full-contact skate Tuesday morning but had not been medically cleared. In Schultz’s place, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk continued to skate with Brenden Dillon on the second pairing.
