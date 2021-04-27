“They’re pretty solid games,” forward Tom Wilson said. “If you look at them together, there’s maybe a few periods that we could be a little bit better, but that being said, throughout the season you’re never going to play perfect all the time. The majority of our game was really solid. I think we’re happy with that.”
Tuesday was another low-scoring affair between two of the top teams in the East. With the win, the Capitals (32-13-4, 68 points) moved back into first place and stretched their lead to five points over the third-place Islanders (29-15-5, 63). Pittsburgh (32-15-3, 67) fell into second place after a 3-1 loss to fourth-place Boston (28-14-6, 62).
The Penguins visit Capital One Arena on Thursday and Saturday night.
“It’s so tight,” Wilson said of the race for first. “You don’t lose a game and you’re out of first as of yesterday and then back in, and it’s crazy. Every point matters right now.”
Washington beat the Islanders, 1-0, in a shootout Thursday and followed that up with a 6-3 victory Saturday; both of those games were at Nassau Coliseum. The Capitals, who were without captain Alex Ovechkin because of a lower-body injury for the second straight game, are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of nine.
Vanecek (18 saves) fended off a few strong pushes from the Islanders, but the Capitals were the better team for 60 minutes. Washington’s penalty killers went 3 for 3, including two crucial kills in the final 10 minutes.
“It was huge,” Vanecek said of the penalty kill. “. . . The guys were blocking shots; they were helping me a lot.”
Second-year netminder Ilya Samsonov was the winner in the previous two games against the Islanders but was the Capitals’ backup Tuesday. Coach Peter Laviolette said the Russian’s game was “spot on,” but he wanted to give Vanecek a chance.
“I think it’s important we continue to play both goaltenders, so I do think there will be some eyes on him as we move down the stretch here . . . [but] I think the playoffs are probably built for multiple goalies in today’s game,” Laviolette said Tuesday morning.
Samsonov has not started three straight games in his NHL career. Neither goaltender has postseason experience, and there are just seven games left in the regular season.
“We [are] young goalies,” Vanecek said. “We want to play as many games as possible. We try to push, but [in a] good way. We don’t want to be bad guys. It’s Coach’s decision, you know? . . . It’s a good push between us.”
After Ovechkin sat out Saturday, Tuesday’s game marked the first time he has missed consecutive games while injured since Jan. 21 and 24, 2014. He is listed as day-to-day, and Laviolette has indicated he does not think Ovechkin’s injury is a long-term issue.
Sprong, who was a healthy scratch Thursday, has filled Ovechkin’s place on the top line in the past two games, scoring three times. He has 10 goals and seven assists in 36 games.
The Capitals improved to 5-0-1 without Ovechkin in the lineup this season; he missed four games while on the NHL’s covid-19 protocol list in January. Washington also finished its season series against the Islanders with a 6-2-0 record.
After Sprong’s early strike, the Capitals maintained control the rest of the way. Ilya Sorokin ended up with 32 saves for New York. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov did not dress because of “soreness,” the team said; Cory Schneider backed up Sorokin. Varlamov had a shutout but took the loss in the Capitals’ win Thursday before Sorokin struggled Saturday.
Washington had a brief scare early in the second period when the Islanders’ Matt Martin hit Michael Raffl from behind and Raffl was slow to get up. He briefly went down the tunnel to the Capitals’ dressing room to get checked out but didn’t miss a shift. Zdeno Chara dropped the gloves with Martin after the hit; it was their second fight of the season.
Washington was without defenseman Justin Schultz because of a lower-body injury for the third straight game. He participated in his first full-contact skate Tuesday morning but had not been medically cleared. In Schultz’s place, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk continued to skate with Brenden Dillon on the second pairing.
