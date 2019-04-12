Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Washington Capitals (48-26-8, first in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Washington leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Capitals are 24-11-6 at home. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 51.

The Hurricanes are 13-13-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Carolina leads the NHL shooting 34.4 shots per game while averaging 3.0 goals. The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Capitals won the last meeting 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michal Kempny leads the Capitals with a plus-24 in 71 games played this season. T.J. Oshie has recorded four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 83 total points, scoring 30 goals and registering 53 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Michal Kempny: out indefinitely (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.