Anaheim Ducks (32-36-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (47-23-7, first in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to Scotiabank Saddledome to face the top team in the Western Conference, the Calgary Flames.

The Flames are 13-9-2 in division games. Calgary has scored 269 goals and ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 35.

The Ducks are 15-22-2 on the road. Anaheim is last in the NHL averaging just 6.2 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with 47 total points. In their last meeting on Feb. 22, Calgary won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Backlund leads the Flames with a plus-36 in 73 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has recorded eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, five assists, 4.7 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Flames: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body).

Ducks Injuries: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body), Nick Ritchie: day to day (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

