ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Kyle Rau to a two-year, two-way contract for more depth up front.

The deal was done Wednesday, with $700,000 for Rau in the NHL and $275,000 in the AHL. Rau had 23 goals and 27 assists in 69 games last season in the AHL, and he skated in three NHL games for the Wild plus one in the playoffs.

The 25-year-old signed with the Wild as a free agent last summer, after previously playing for the Florida Panthers. He played high school and college hockey in Minnesota.

Earlier this week, the Wild made qualifying offers to restricted free agents defensemen Matt Dumba and Nick Seeler and left wing Jason Zucker. They agreed to terms with defenseman Ryan Murphy on a one-year, two-way contract.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.