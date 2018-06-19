FILe - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Ottawa Senators’ Mike Hoffman (68) waits for a face-off against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of an NHL hockey game, in Raleigh, N.C. The Ottawa Senators have traded winger Mike Hoffman to the San Jose Sharks in a deal general manager Pierre Dorion hopes will improve team chemistry and character. San Jose acquired Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick from Ottawa for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick. The Senators announced the trade early Tuesday morning, June 19, 2018. (Karl B DeBlaker, File/Associated Press)

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers have acquired Mike Hoffman from San Jose hours after the Sharks got the scoring winger from the Ottawa Senators.

Florida sent 2018 fourth- and fifth-round picks and a 2019 second-round pick to San Jose for Hoffman and a 2018 seventh-round pick. General manager Dale Tallon announced the trade Tuesday, not long after Ottawa moved him to San Jose.

In Hoffman, the Panthers get a scoring winger at a bargain-basemen price. The Senators were eager to deal him amid a dispute between him and his fiancee and Senators captain Erik Karlsson and his wife. Melinda Karlsson filed an order of protection against Hoffman’s fiancee alleging harassment and cyberbullying.

The Sharks initially acquired Hoffman, defensive prospect Cody Donaghey and a 2020 fifth-round pick from the Senators for forward Mikkel Boedker, defensive prospect Julius Bergman and a 2020 sixth-round pick.

