Winnipeg Jets (45-29-4, first in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (34-33-11, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg is looking to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Chicago.

The Blackhawks are 12-7-3 against Central Division teams. Chicago ranks fourth in the Western Conference shooting 10.0 percent and averaging 3.2 goals on 32.5 shots per game.

The Jets are 12-11-0 against opponents in the Central Division. Winnipeg is sixth in the league recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists. In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Winnipeg won 4-3. Blake Wheeler recorded a team-high three assists for the Jets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 41 goals, adding 64 assists and collecting 105 points. Brendan Perlini has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: David Kampf: day to day (face).

Jets Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

