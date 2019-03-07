Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Eric Fehr (21) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

TAMPA, Fla. — Jason Zucker scored all three of Minnesota’s goals for his first career hat trick, Devan Dubnyk made 25 saves for his second shutout of the season and the Wild beat Tampa Bay 3-0 on Thursday night to deny the Lightning a chance to become the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot.

Ryan Donato had a pair of assists for Minnesota, which blocked 18 shots by Tampa Bay. The Wild are 6-0-2 in their last eight games and are in the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves, but had his 10-game winning streak snapped one game short of tying the franchise record set by Louis Domingue earlier this season.

A victory by the Lightning would have clinched a playoff spot after Columbus loss to Pittsburgh earlier in Thursday night.

Tampa Bay lost for the second time in four games after a 12-0-2 stretch in the previous 14, and was shut out for the second time this season — first in regulation.

ISLANDERS 4, SENATORS 2

OTTAWA, Ontario — Valtteri Filppula scored twice to lead the New York past Ottawa and into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Washington Capitals.

Anthony Beauvillier and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss stopped 35 shots.

Brady Tkachuk and Oscar Lindberg scored for the Senators, while Anders Nilsson made 27 saves.

BRUINS 4, PANTHERS 3

BOSTON — Patrice Bergeron scored twice, including the winner with 7.2 seconds remaining as Boston scored twice in the final minute to beat Florida and extend its points streak to 18 games.

David Krejci and Matt Grzelcyk also scored for the Bruins, who are 14-0-4 during their points streak. It matched the second-longest points streak in team history after a similar run last season and 15-0-3 mark in the 1940-41 season. Tuukka Rask made 22 saves to extend his personal points streak to 18 games (15-0-3).

Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice and Aleksander Barkov also had a goal for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight (0-2-4). Roberto Luongo finished with 24 saves.

RED WINS 3, RANGERS 2

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou scored in the third period and had the only goal in a shootout as Detroit snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over New York.

Tyler Bertuzzi also scored and Jimmy Howard made 32 saves for the Red Wings, who ended their longest skid of the season.

Detroit played without leading scorer Dylan Larkin and top-scoring defenseman Mike Green. Larkin was out with a back injury and Green will miss the rest of the season because of a virus.

New York’s Pavel Buchnevich made it 2-all with 5:31 left in the third by scoring his second goal of the game on a breakaway. The Rangers have lost a season-high six straight.

PENGUINS 3, BLUE JACKETS 0

PITTSBURGH — Matt Murray stopped 25 shots for his 10th career shutout and Pittsburgh won the opener of a pivotal home-and-home with Columbus.

Phil Kessel scored for the first time in 17 games for the Penguins. Nick Bjugstad collected his ninth of the season for Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby took a high stick from Columbus’ Boone Jenner in the third period but returned to add an empty-net goal and extend his goal streak to six consecutive games for the Penguins.

The Penguins have won eight straight over Columbus and moved into third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Joonas Korpisalo received a surprise start and finished with 28 saves for Columbus.

