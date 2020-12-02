1956 — Won first national decathlon championship.
1956 — Won silver medal at Melbourne Olympics.
1958 — Set world record (8,357 points) while defeating Vasily Kuznetsov of the Soviet Union during a U.S.-Soviet dual meet in Moscow.
1958 — Sets another world record (8,683 points) in Eugene, Oregon.
1960 — Won Olympic gold medal at Rome Games.
1960 — Named Associated Press Athlete of the Year and winner of James E. Sullivan Award as nation’s outstanding amateur athlete.
