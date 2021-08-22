The Italian from team Bahrain Victorious finished more than a minute ahead of Roglic, the Vuelta’s two-time defending champion. Enric Mas was third, crossing the line just behind Roglic.
Roglic’s strong finish gave him a 28-second gap to Mas in the overall standings. Miguel Angel Lopez was third overall, more than a minute behind Roglic.
Riders have their first rest day on Monday ahead of a mostly flat stage with a single mountain pass near the end.
The three-week Grand Tour race finishes at Santiago de Compostela.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports