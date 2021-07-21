Tampa Bay prospect Shane Baz, who pitched a perfect inning in the July 11 Futures Game at Denver’s Coors Field, allowed three hits in three scoreless innings with six strikeouts for the win.
Cleveland minor leaguer Anthony Gose pitched a one-hit eighth, and former Yankees and White Sox closer David Robertson struck out the side in the ninth for the save.
Frazier, released by Pittsburgh in May, hit a two-out single in the fourth off Virginia’s Nate Savino to drive in Nick Allen, who had doubled.
Casas hit a run-scoring single in the seventh and scored on a single by Milwaukee minor leaguer Jamie Westbrook.
The U.S. won Sunday’s opener 8-3, and 1-0 on Monday.
Managed by Mike Scioscia, the Americans play their Olympic opener against Israel on July 30 in Yokohama, Japan.
___
More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports