WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — Keely Cashman won the giant slalom on Monday for her first career national title at the U.S. championships.

Cashman denied Nina O’Brien a sweep in the technical events at Waterville Valley Resort. O’Brien won the parallel slalom on Saturday and the slalom on Sunday, and was third after the morning run on Monday. O’Brien skied one of the fastest runs on her second attempt to take the lead with two racers left, but finished 0.28 seconds behind for the silver medal.

Tricia Mangan was third for the second straight day, 1.22 seconds behind Cashman.

O’Brien also won two national titles in the velocity events at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine last week.

The men will race the giant slalom on Tuesday.

