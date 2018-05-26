Kevin Love stays down on the court after he and Boston’s Jayson Tatum, right, collided during Game 6 on Friday in Cleveland. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without Kevin Love for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night in Boston after he was placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol following a collision with Boston’s Jayson Tatum during Friday night’s Game 6.

Love, who has suffered multiple concussions in recent years, stayed on the ground for a few minutes following the collision with Tatum. Tatum looked dazed but remained in the game; Love stayed down for an extended period, then went directly to the locker room and never returned.

That set the stage for an odd series of events Saturday. On a conference call with reporters, Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue said Love’s status was unclear even though he was in the concussion protocol. A short time afterward, however, Love was officially ruled out.

The loss of its second-leading scorer on the eve of the decisive game of the conference finals is just the latest chapter of a drama-filled season for Cleveland. Beginning with Kyrie Irving’s request to be traded last summer (and his eventual trade to the Celtics), the Cavaliers have been a team of turmoil for nine months. Cleveland tried to integrate the players it received for Irving — Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder — before bailing on the experiment and replacing roughly half the roster at the trade deadline.

Cleveland’s starting lineup has changed on a regular basis, as has Lue’s eight- or nine-man rotation. After cruising through the Eastern Conference playoffs each of the past three seasons, Cleveland went a full seven games with the Indiana Pacers in the first round before sweeping the Toronto Raptors to advance to a fourth straight conference finals.

Getting past Boston, however, has proved to be a more difficult task. The Celtics remain undefeated in 10 home games in the postseason, while the Cavaliers have held serve in the three games in Cleveland to force Sunday night’s finale.

LeBron James and Love have been two of the only constants for the Cavaliers. And now Lue will need to replace Love, who was averaging 13.9 points and 10.0 rebounds in 17 postseason games. When asked how he would proceed, Lue didn’t answer.

“I’m not going to get into that as far as speculation,” Lue said.

Veteran Jeff Green, the former Georgetown star (and former Celtic), seems to be a logical choice to take many of Love’s minutes. Green, 31, has 55 games of postseason experience and had a strong Game 6, scoring 14 points in 31 minutes. He started the second half in place of Love.

Regardless of who spells Love, Cleveland needs to find a way to solve Boston’s dominant home-court advantage.

“We throw it all out,” Lue said. “It’s one game left to go to the NBA Finals. We understand that. We understand the blueprint to win.

“Two of the biggest keys to the game are taking care of the basketball — no live turnovers — and getting back in transition. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”

Meanwhile, Tatum continues to be evaluated, but Celtics Coach Brad Stevens said the rookie forward has passed every concussion test and appears ready to go for Game 7.

“We just got out of film about an hour and a half ago,” Stevens said at his own media availability Saturday. “We had our primary physician and our team doc both in here today checking on him, and he’s great.

“He felt great this morning, felt great last night when he landed, felt great after the game. So nothing there as far as to be concerned about, but we will continue to check in, especially over the next probably day and then when he wakes up [Sunday] morning.”