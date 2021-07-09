Cavendish secured a new contract with his former Deceuninck Quick Step team for the 2021 season after returning from a bout of depression and several seasons of struggles on and off the bike. But he was not expected to ride in the Tour and did not train specifically for the three-week race. He was a late call-up last month as a replacement for Sam Bennett, the best sprinter of last year’s Tour.
Cavendish has never won the overall Tour de France. Merckx won it five times.
